Oppenheimer Comments on AquaBounty Technologies, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AQB)

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 30th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch forecasts that the company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for AquaBounty Technologies’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.55) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

AQB opened at $5.48 on Monday. AquaBounty Technologies has a one year low of $2.39 and a one year high of $13.32. The stock has a market cap of $389.20 million, a P/E ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 106.90, a quick ratio of 105.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.59.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. AquaBounty Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.89% and a negative net margin of 8,901.02%. The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.48 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AquaBounty Technologies during the first quarter worth $67,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AquaBounty Technologies during the first quarter worth $68,000. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in AquaBounty Technologies during the first quarter worth $79,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in AquaBounty Technologies during the first quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AquaBounty Technologies during the first quarter worth $101,000. 53.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AquaBounty Technologies Company Profile

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on improving productivity in the commercial aquaculture industry in the United States and Canada. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption; and sells conventional Atlantic salmon, salmon eggs, fry, and byproducts.

