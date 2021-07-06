Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Takes Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 11,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OSK. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oshkosh during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Oshkosh during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Oshkosh during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

In related news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 3,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total value of $498,211.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,930.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP R Scott Grennier sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total transaction of $508,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,757 shares of company stock valued at $9,805,046 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:OSK traded down $2.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $121.86. 4,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,716. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.57. Oshkosh Co. has a 12 month low of $66.74 and a 12 month high of $137.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.30.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 26.72%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $148.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $95.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.88.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

See Also: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.