Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Takes Position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 925,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $43,161,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned 0.92% of iShares China Large-Cap ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FXI. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 13,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FXI traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,468,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,440,014. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $40.22 and a 12 month high of $54.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.89.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

