Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 3,028 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,028 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 25,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 2.5% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 40.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 1.6% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 9,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RHI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist upped their price objective on Robert Half International to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.11.

RHI stock traded down $3.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.66. 9,828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 887,435. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.29 and a 52-week high of $92.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.10. The firm has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.57.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is 56.30%.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

