Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Reduces Stock Position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ann Kirkpatrick Tripp sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,840,508. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 4,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.82, for a total value of $649,463.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,794,861.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,791 shares of company stock valued at $2,073,846 over the last quarter. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. JMP Securities increased their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.17.

Shares of NYSE:THG traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,654. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.71 and a twelve month high of $143.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.12.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.91. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

The Hanover Insurance Group Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

