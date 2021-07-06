Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Lowers Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 31.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,191 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TIAA Kaspick LLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1.2% in the first quarter. TIAA Kaspick LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 18.9% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,654,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock traded down $4.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $246.55. 6,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.82 and a fifty-two week high of $269.29. The stock has a market cap of $28.58 billion, a PE ratio of -570.26 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $255.18.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. Ameriprise Financial had a positive return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

In other news, insider John Robert Woerner sold 13,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $3,611,254.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,960,985.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.64, for a total value of $251,850.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,626,911.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,486 shares of company stock valued at $4,268,471 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.11.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

