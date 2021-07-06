Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires 47,987 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 12.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 431,015 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,987 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Visa were worth $91,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Visa by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,974,988 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,039,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,562 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Visa by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,922,767,000 after buying an additional 6,857,457 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Visa by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,805,015 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,659,987,000 after buying an additional 515,935 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Visa by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,860,315 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,840,215,000 after buying an additional 639,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Visa by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,734,565 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,966,669,000 after buying an additional 65,120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $238.53. 187,233 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,786,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.23 and a 52 week high of $238.78. The company has a market capitalization of $464.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $230.87.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

In other Visa news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total value of $2,948,279.85. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total value of $871,489.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,234 shares in the company, valued at $6,273,896.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,461 shares of company stock worth $17,975,861 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

V has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler raised Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $234.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.72.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

