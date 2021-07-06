Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires 14,120 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 338,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,120 shares during the quarter. Linde makes up approximately 1.1% of Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned 0.07% of Linde worth $94,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LIN. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Linde by 131.6% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LIN traded down $2.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $289.13. 22,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,151,905. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $214.14 and a fifty-two week high of $305.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $293.48. The company has a market cap of $150.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.52%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LIN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $311.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.12.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

