OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Takes $199,000 Position in Alpha Capital Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ASPCU)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ASPCU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASPCU. Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,488,000. Oribel Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Alpha Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $7,186,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $5,473,000. Sycale Advisors NY LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $4,995,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Alpha Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $1,998,000.

Shares of ASPCU stock opened at $10.14 on Tuesday. Alpha Capital Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.49 and a 12-month high of $10.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.01.

Alpha Capital Acquisition Company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

