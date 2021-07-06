OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Buys Shares of 25,000 L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LCAAU)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LCAAU) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,975,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,975,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,731,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,483,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,155,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:LCAAU opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $10.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.02.

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Singapore.

