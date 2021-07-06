OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Acquires Shares of 20,000 Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LMACU)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LMACU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMACU. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition in the first quarter worth $33,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition in the first quarter worth $60,000. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition in the first quarter worth $107,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition in the first quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition in the first quarter worth $214,000.

OTCMKTS:LMACU opened at $10.57 on Tuesday. Liberty Media Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $14.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.60.

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

