OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Acquires New Holdings in RMG Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:RMGB)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in RMG Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:RMGB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RMGB. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in RMG Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,488,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in RMG Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $915,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in RMG Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,008,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in RMG Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,549,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in RMG Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 55.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMGB opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. RMG Acquisition Co. II has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $14.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.95.

RMG Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

