Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) will report earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Old Second Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.35. Old Second Bancorp posted earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.16. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Old Second Bancorp.

Get Old Second Bancorp alerts:

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.14. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $34.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.17 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OSBC. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSBC. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,164,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,866,000 after purchasing an additional 79,006 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 154,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 9,575 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 542,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,484,000 after purchasing an additional 83,574 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Old Second Bancorp by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 5,981 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSBC opened at $12.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Old Second Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.95 and a fifty-two week high of $14.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.46. The stock has a market cap of $357.86 million, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from Old Second Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.74%.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Old Second Bancorp (OSBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Old Second Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Second Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.