Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at KGI Securities

KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Okta in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Okta from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Okta from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Okta from $305.00 to $255.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Okta from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $271.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $242.56 on Friday. Okta has a twelve month low of $185.05 and a twelve month high of $294.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $32.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.00 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.07.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. The business had revenue of $251.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.56 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Okta will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,817 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.65, for a total transaction of $3,214,525.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,542,096.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 1,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total transaction of $366,326.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,058.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,582 shares of company stock valued at $10,913,092 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in Okta by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Okta by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Okta in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Okta by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

