Offshift 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $47,920.00 (XFT)

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. One Offshift coin can currently be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00002926 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Offshift has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Offshift has a market capitalization of $3.32 million and $47,920.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Offshift alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33,938.99 or 1.00054503 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00038864 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00007886 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00010821 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00063222 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001063 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005661 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Offshift Coin Profile

Offshift is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,340,000 coins. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Offshift’s official website is offshift.io . Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Offshift

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Offshift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Offshift Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Offshift and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.