Odyssean Investment Trust PLC (LON:OIT) Insider Purchases £4,960.80 in Stock

Odyssean Investment Trust PLC (LON:OIT) insider Jane Tufnell bought 3,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 156 ($2.04) per share, for a total transaction of £4,960.80 ($6,481.32).

Jane Tufnell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 28th, Jane Tufnell bought 65,000 shares of Odyssean Investment Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 151 ($1.97) per share, for a total transaction of £98,150 ($128,233.60).

On Tuesday, April 6th, Jane Tufnell bought 3,785 shares of Odyssean Investment Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.70) per share, for a total transaction of £4,920.50 ($6,428.66).

OIT stock opened at GBX 156 ($2.04) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £139.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.22. Odyssean Investment Trust PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 87 ($1.14) and a 12-month high of GBX 169 ($2.21). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 153.43.

