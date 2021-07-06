Octopus Apollo VCT (OAP3) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.30 on July 23rd

Octopus Apollo VCT (LON:OAP3) announced a dividend on Friday, May 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share on Friday, July 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This is a boost from Octopus Apollo VCT’s previous dividend of $1.20. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON OAP3 opened at GBX 48.50 ($0.63) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £203.62 million and a P/E ratio of 7.44. Octopus Apollo VCT has a 12-month low of GBX 37 ($0.48) and a 12-month high of GBX 48.60 ($0.63). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 47.24.

Octopus Apollo VCT Company Profile

Octopus Apollo VCT plc is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust (VCT). The objective of the Company is to invest in a diversified portfolio of unquoted United Kingdom smaller companies, which meet the relevant criteria for VCTs in order to generate income and capital growth over the long term.

