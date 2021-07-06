Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Trims Holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lowered its holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 49.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,229 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHDN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 290.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 12,173 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 85,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,597,000 after acquiring an additional 8,155 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 3,000 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.27, for a total transaction of $597,810.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,149 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,441.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 400 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.47, for a total transaction of $90,188.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,978,521.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,400 shares of company stock worth $1,302,308 in the last 90 days. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Churchill Downs stock opened at $201.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of -346.62 and a beta of 1.34. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 12-month low of $121.56 and a 12-month high of $258.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $200.10.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.31. Churchill Downs had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a positive return on equity of 21.83%. The business had revenue of $324.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.17.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

