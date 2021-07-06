Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Sells 4,937 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP decreased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 38.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,937 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 14.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $29,185,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,667,000 after purchasing an additional 10,023 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 551,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,166,000 after purchasing an additional 192,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 23,902.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 71,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 70,752 shares during the last quarter. 50.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PFSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PennyMac Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.63.

In related news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $879,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mfn Partners, Lp acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.10 per share, for a total transaction of $6,310,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 646,211 shares of company stock valued at $39,177,208 and have sold 613,072 shares valued at $37,142,036. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $60.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.16. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.36 and a 12-month high of $70.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.16.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.79 by ($0.64). PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 43.72% and a return on equity of 55.61%. The business had revenue of $944.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 14.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 3.82%.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

