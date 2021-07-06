Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Raises Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SJM. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The J. M. Smucker alerts:

SJM opened at $129.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.34. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $102.87 and a fifty-two week high of $140.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The J. M. Smucker’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 39.47%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SJM. Bank of America boosted their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.80.

In related news, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total value of $117,349.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,066.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total transaction of $1,309,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,580,527.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for The J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.