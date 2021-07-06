Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Has $483,000 Holdings in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 147.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,554 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 1,102.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 596,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,294,000 after buying an additional 546,782 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 40.8% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 78,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 22,680 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of GrafTech International by 8.6% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 333,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 26,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EAF opened at $11.52 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.67. GrafTech International Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.87 and a fifty-two week high of $14.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.05.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 102.08% and a net margin of 33.96%. The firm had revenue of $304.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.47%.

EAF has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of GrafTech International in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded GrafTech International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

In other GrafTech International news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 20,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $266,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

GrafTech International Company Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

