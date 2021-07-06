Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Buys Shares of 18,109 Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 18,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP owned 0.14% of Centrus Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LEU. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $356,000. 25.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Centrus Energy alerts:

In other Centrus Energy news, CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $310,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,434 shares in the company, valued at $1,954,494.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO John M. A. Donelson sold 2,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $47,490.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 18,526 shares in the company, valued at $422,578.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,476 shares of company stock worth $1,551,270. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LEU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centrus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Centrus Energy from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

NYSEAMERICAN LEU opened at $25.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $356.91 million, a PE ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.42. Centrus Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.18 and a twelve month high of $30.97.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $55.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.50 million. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 18.70% and a negative return on equity of 32.72%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

Further Reading: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Centrus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.