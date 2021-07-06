Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Acquires New Position in Aytu Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aytu Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 60,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AYTU. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aytu Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Aytu Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $992,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Aytu Biopharma by 215.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 31,976 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aytu Biopharma by 335.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 213,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 164,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aytu Biopharma by 249.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 361,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 258,213 shares during the last quarter. 25.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aytu Biopharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AYTU opened at $4.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.46. Aytu Biopharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.73 and a 52-week high of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Aytu Biopharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($1.05). The business had revenue of $13.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 million. Aytu Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 74.44%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aytu Biopharma, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AYTU. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aytu Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Aytu Biopharma in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of Aytu Biopharma in a report on Friday, June 18th.

Aytu Biopharma Company Profile

Aytu Biopharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of hypogonadism (low testosterone), cough and upper respiratory symptoms, insomnia, and male infertility in the United States and internationally. The company markets Natesto, a nasal gel for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and Tuzistra XR, a prescription antitussive consisting of codeine polistirex and chlorpheniramine polistirex in an oral suspension.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aytu Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Aytu Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aytu Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.