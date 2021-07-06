Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Shares Acquired by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors increased its stake in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) by 114.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,597,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,046,725 shares during the period. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Oak Street Health were worth $412,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 153,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,391,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 14.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 255.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brian Clem sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 621,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,743,092.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director General Atlantic Llc sold 7,260,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total value of $436,657,836.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,074,063 shares of company stock valued at $484,730,360 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OSH opened at $58.64 on Tuesday. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.11 and a fifty-two week high of $66.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 60.50% and a negative net margin of 24.18%. The company had revenue of $296.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.40 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OSH. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Oak Street Health from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.36.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

