O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MSG Networks were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSGN. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of MSG Networks by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 10,133,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,371,000 after purchasing an additional 162,049 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of MSG Networks by 1.6% during the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,172,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,677,000 after purchasing an additional 34,224 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of MSG Networks by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,434,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,150,000 after purchasing an additional 181,979 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of MSG Networks by 19.8% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 719,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,824,000 after purchasing an additional 118,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of MSG Networks by 381.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 360,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,416,000 after purchasing an additional 285,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

Get MSG Networks alerts:

Shares of MSGN stock opened at $14.81 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.39. MSG Networks Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.57 and a 1-year high of $20.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $839.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.15.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $177.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.55 million. MSG Networks had a negative return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 28.10%. MSG Networks’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that MSG Networks Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered MSG Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

About MSG Networks

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides video on demand, as well as a website and social media platforms for its brands.

Recommended Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for MSG Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSG Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.