O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,073 LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,073 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

LPSN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on LivePerson in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on LivePerson from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on LivePerson in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded LivePerson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on LivePerson from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.47.

In other news, EVP Alexander Spinelli sold 1,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total value of $111,810.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Kevin Lavan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $777,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LivePerson stock opened at $61.25 on Tuesday. LivePerson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.10 and a twelve month high of $72.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -44.71 and a beta of 1.13.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.08. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 36.51% and a negative net margin of 23.15%. The company had revenue of $107.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.40 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

