O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 57.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,365 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 29,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 1.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 49,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 13.6% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 2.2% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 10.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

Herbalife Nutrition stock opened at $53.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.30. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 52-week low of $43.01 and a 52-week high of $59.00.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 8.21% and a negative return on equity of 62.60%. Herbalife Nutrition’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Tartol sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total transaction of $258,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 303,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,672,141.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on HLF. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Herbalife Nutrition Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include functional beverages, and dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.