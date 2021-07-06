O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,927 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Utah Medical Products worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 287.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 67.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Utah Medical Products during the first quarter worth $102,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 60.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Utah Medical Products during the first quarter worth $213,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Utah Medical Products alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Utah Medical Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

UTMD opened at $85.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.04 million, a PE ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.01. Utah Medical Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.22 and a 12-month high of $95.64.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.96 million for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a net margin of 25.29% and a return on equity of 10.65%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%.

Utah Medical Products Profile

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Utah Medical Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utah Medical Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.