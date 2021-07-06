O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 7,370 Shares of Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,370 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Elevate Credit were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Elevate Credit by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,419,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,146,000 after acquiring an additional 66,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 18,732 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 10,788.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 70,446 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,352,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 338,321 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 73,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 33,700 shares during the period. 35.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ELVT opened at $3.64 on Tuesday. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $4.90. The stock has a market cap of $130.13 million, a PE ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 2.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.64.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.22. Elevate Credit had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 34.11%. The company had revenue of $89.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.62 million. Analysts expect that Elevate Credit, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elevate Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

In other Elevate Credit news, major shareholder Linda Stinson sold 30,866 shares of Elevate Credit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $95,375.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,702,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,029.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tyler W. K. Head sold 28,207 shares of Elevate Credit stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total transaction of $103,801.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,885.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,300,092 shares of company stock valued at $4,479,164. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. It offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

