NWI Management LP Purchases Shares of 500,000 Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

NWI Management LP bought a new position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,675,000. Coupang makes up 2.1% of NWI Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPNG. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupang in the 1st quarter worth $249,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupang in the 1st quarter worth about $10,857,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Coupang in the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Coupang in the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Wolfswood Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupang in the 1st quarter worth about $21,150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Coupang in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Coupang in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Coupang in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of Coupang stock traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, reaching $40.96. The stock had a trading volume of 51,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,998,269. Coupang, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.65 and a 1 year high of $69.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.45.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.52). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

