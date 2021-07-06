NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $775.00 to $950.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. NVIDIA traded as high as $832.16 and last traded at $825.14, with a volume of 55349 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $819.48.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $740.00 to $854.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $670.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $690.37.

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 69,707 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.27, for a total transaction of $45,328,370.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,289,552.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total transaction of $705,036.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,896,355.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 92,450 shares of company stock worth $60,507,536. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 183.3% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 68 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $43,000. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.53. The company has a market cap of $518.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $666.40.

Shares of NVIDIA are going to split on the morning of Tuesday, July 20th. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, May 21st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, July 19th.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.38. NVIDIA had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 37.98%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.77%.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

