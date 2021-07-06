Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) Short Interest Down 15.1% in June

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,400 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the May 31st total of 119,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 232,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMZ. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 304.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund during the first quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund during the first quarter valued at $164,000.

NYSE NMZ opened at $15.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.04. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.15 and a fifty-two week high of $15.55.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.

