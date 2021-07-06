Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Receives $65.31 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.31.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James cut Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. HSBC upgraded Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Nutrien from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTR. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Nutrien by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Nutrien by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in Nutrien by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Nutrien by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in Nutrien by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 10,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. 63.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NTR opened at $60.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.81. Nutrien has a 1 year low of $30.56 and a 1 year high of $65.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.20. Nutrien had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

