Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMF) Trading 0.5% Higher

Shares of Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMF) traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $76.20 and last traded at $75.56. 5,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 384% from the average session volume of 1,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.21.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.32.

Novozymes A/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NVZMF)

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, cellulosic hydrolysis, and process enhancement solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Novozymes A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novozymes A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.