Northern Trust Corp Trims Holdings in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,188 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 25,303 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.36% of JOYY worth $26,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in YY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JOYY by 56.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,402 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,332,000 after buying an additional 70,293 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of JOYY by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,446,000 after buying an additional 21,579 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of JOYY by 6,259.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of JOYY by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of JOYY during the fourth quarter valued at $425,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of JOYY in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JOYY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of JOYY in a research note on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet lowered JOYY from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $129.00 target price on shares of JOYY in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. JOYY currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.71.

JOYY stock opened at $64.21 on Tuesday. JOYY Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.07 and a 52 week high of $148.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. JOYY’s payout ratio is presently -93.12%.

About JOYY

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

