Northern Trust Corp Sells 217,942 Shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 736,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217,942 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF were worth $26,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 1,693,612.5% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 135,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after buying an additional 135,489 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 287,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,929,000 after buying an additional 8,599 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 390,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,162,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 3,303 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $647,000.

NYSEARCA:KSA opened at $39.82 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF has a 12-month low of $26.41 and a 12-month high of $39.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.47.

