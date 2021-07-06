Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 413,482 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 101,001 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $27,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WIRE. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 746.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the first quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Encore Wire by 8,917.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of WIRE opened at $75.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.13. Encore Wire Co. has a 1-year low of $45.32 and a 1-year high of $84.01.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $1.11. The business had revenue of $444.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.57 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 11.88%. Encore Wire’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Encore Wire Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.17%.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

