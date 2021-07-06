Northern Trust Corp Grows Position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 25.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 477,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,197 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.63% of World Wrestling Entertainment worth $25,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWE. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 161.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 173,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,352,000 after buying an additional 107,350 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 640,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,752,000 after buying an additional 88,012 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 447.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 808,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,829,000 after buying an additional 660,600 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,158,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Paul Levesque sold 37,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $2,063,594.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

WWE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Cfra cut World Wrestling Entertainment to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.92.

WWE opened at $57.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82 and a beta of 1.50. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.44 and a 12 month high of $70.72.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.28. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 15.78%. The business had revenue of $263.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

