Northern Trust Corp Acquires 117,253 Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,002,443 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 117,253 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.77% of First Hawaiian worth $27,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised First Hawaiian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. First Hawaiian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:FHB opened at $29.13 on Tuesday. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.15 and a fifty-two week high of $30.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.32.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 27.25%. The business had revenue of $129.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. First Hawaiian’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.72%.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

