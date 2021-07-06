Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $24.00 target price on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.12% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “NORTHRN OIL & GAS, Inc. is an exploration and production company based in Wayzata, Minnesota. Northern Oil’s core area of focus is the Williston Basin, specifically the Mountrail County, North Dakota area Bakken Play. Northern Oil’s secondary objective is conventional, 3D driven, oil and gas exploration and development throughout the Rocky Mountain region. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.91.

Shares of NOG opened at $21.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.60. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $21.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.66, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.77.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $157.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 648.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 81,943 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 70,991 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter worth about $396,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter worth about $184,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter worth about $843,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 162.0% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 593,057 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,164,000 after acquiring an additional 366,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

