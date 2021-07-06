Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSE:NDM) Director Robert Allan Dickinson Sells 48,500 Shares of Stock

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSE:NDM) (NYSE:NAK) Director Robert Allan Dickinson sold 48,500 shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.60, for a total transaction of C$29,332.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,917,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,159,500.79.

Robert Allan Dickinson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Northern Dynasty Minerals alerts:

On Tuesday, June 29th, Robert Allan Dickinson sold 200,000 shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.63, for a total transaction of C$126,000.00.

Shares of TSE NDM opened at C$0.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$307.74 million and a PE ratio of -4.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.67. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.38 and a 1 year high of C$3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.64.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (TSE:NDM) (NYSE:NAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The mining company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

About Northern Dynasty Minerals

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

Recommended Story: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.