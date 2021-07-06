Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Bought by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,279 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $6,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,226 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,182,275 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $280,920,000 after buying an additional 418,486 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $687,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,013 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NSC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.25.

In other news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total value of $1,066,710.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,155,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:NSC traded down $2.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $268.56. 4,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,218,069. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $276.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $169.15 and a fifty-two week high of $295.14. The company has a market cap of $67.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.81%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

