Non-Fungible Yearn Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $61,114.00 (NFY)

Non-Fungible Yearn (CURRENCY:NFY) traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 6th. Non-Fungible Yearn has a total market cap of $5.85 million and $61,114.00 worth of Non-Fungible Yearn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Non-Fungible Yearn coin can currently be purchased for $77.61 or 0.00227203 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Non-Fungible Yearn has traded up 15.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Non-Fungible Yearn

Non-Fungible Yearn (CRYPTO:NFY) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2020. Non-Fungible Yearn’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,438 coins. The official website for Non-Fungible Yearn is nfy.finance . Non-Fungible Yearn’s official Twitter account is @NFYFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Non-Fungible Yearn is a DeFi platform that aims to utilize the full potential of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) in the DeFi sector. The platform will allow users to stake their various cryptocurrency holdings in multiple different pools to earn a governance token – NFY. “

Non-Fungible Yearn Coin Trading

