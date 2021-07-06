Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Trims Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 248,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Valero Energy worth $17,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VLO shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.65.

VLO opened at $78.07 on Tuesday. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.44 and a fifty-two week high of $84.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.50.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 10.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.64%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

