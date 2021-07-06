Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Trims Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Booking were worth $21,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter worth $901,810,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $559,045,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 652,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,825,000 after purchasing an additional 179,196 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 182.3% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 118,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,684,000 after purchasing an additional 76,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 488,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,199,000 after purchasing an additional 65,805 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,238.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.93, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,301.19. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,589.00 and a one year high of $2,516.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Booking had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 34.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total transaction of $1,945,611.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,334,534.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total transaction of $421,333.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,955 shares in the company, valued at $11,408,243.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,630.00 price target for the company. Finally, Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2,574.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,416.38.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

