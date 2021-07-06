Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 4,524 Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 376,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,524 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $15,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Realty by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,142,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,765,000 after acquiring an additional 108,102 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,975,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,867 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,920,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,597,000 after purchasing an additional 329,785 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 5,132,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,204,000 after purchasing an additional 325,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,627,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Duke Realty news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 46,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $2,135,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DRE. Mizuho increased their price objective on Duke Realty from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Duke Realty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Duke Realty from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Duke Realty from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

Shares of DRE opened at $47.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.96. Duke Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $35.03 and a 12 month high of $49.72.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). Duke Realty had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $258.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.11%.

Duke Realty Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

