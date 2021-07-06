Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $17.09 Million Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 195,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,103 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $17,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fundsmith LLP acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $491,210,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Church & Dwight by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,594,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,012,000 after buying an additional 152,026 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Church & Dwight by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,207,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,137,000 after buying an additional 125,252 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Church & Dwight by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,991,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,305,000 after buying an additional 17,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,485,000. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CHD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group started coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.27.

CHD opened at $85.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.01. The company has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.38. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.56 and a 1 year high of $98.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 15.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.69%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

