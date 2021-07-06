Node Runners Hits Market Cap of $429,933.70 (NDR)

Node Runners (CURRENCY:NDR) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. One Node Runners coin can now be bought for about $18.39 or 0.00053981 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Node Runners has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Node Runners has a total market cap of $429,933.70 and $539.00 worth of Node Runners was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00054634 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003267 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00017822 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $313.67 or 0.00920656 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,777.87 or 0.08153322 BTC.

Node Runners Profile

NDR is a coin. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Node Runners’ total supply is 28,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,377 coins. Node Runners’ official Twitter account is @Node_Runners . The official website for Node Runners is noderunners.io . Node Runners’ official message board is noderunners.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Node Runners is an underground movement formed to fight corporate autocracy. Farm and stake crypto Heroes NFTs to fight Villains and bring justice to the world. “

