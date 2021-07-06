NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,340,000 shares, an increase of 23.8% from the May 31st total of 1,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 637,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ NMIH opened at $22.31 on Tuesday. NMI has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $26.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Get NMI alerts:

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $115.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.50 million. NMI had a net margin of 37.70% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NMI will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NMI from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of NMI from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NMI in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet raised shares of NMI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.81.

In other NMI news, COO Patrick L. Mathis sold 23,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $551,136.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $126,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,784 shares of company stock worth $1,560,828. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in NMI by 12.9% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 104,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,470,000 after buying an additional 11,936 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in NMI in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in NMI by 14.0% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 74,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NMI during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NMI by 23.9% during the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 26,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.