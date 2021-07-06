NFTLootBox (LOOT) Hits Market Cap of $666,461.72

NFTLootBox (CURRENCY:LOOT) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 6th. One NFTLootBox coin can currently be purchased for $29.49 or 0.00087053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NFTLootBox has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. NFTLootBox has a market capitalization of $666,461.72 and $242,275.00 worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00046549 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.71 or 0.00134930 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.38 or 0.00166428 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,921.95 or 1.00133526 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $322.13 or 0.00950901 BTC.

About NFTLootBox

NFTLootBox’s launch date was November 7th, 2020. NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,599 coins. NFTLootBox’s official Twitter account is @NFTLootBox . The Reddit community for NFTLootBox is https://reddit.com/r/NFTLootBox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NFTLootBox’s official website is nftlootbox.com . The official message board for NFTLootBox is nftlootbox.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTLootBox is a non-Fungible Token (NFT) Project allowing users to Stake the LOOT token to earn Coins. Coins can then be used to open NFT Loot Boxes. The Loot Boxes contain a variety of NFTs – some produced In-House and some from other popular NFT Projects and Artists. NFTLootBox.com is a fairer and more exciting way to distribute NFTs. Now Everyone Has A Chance To Get Rare and Valuable NFTs. “

NFTLootBox Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTLootBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTLootBox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFTLootBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

